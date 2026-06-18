Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Expects to make next start

Manager Pat Murphy said after Wednesday's win over Cleveland that Sproat's hamstring cramps are minor and won't impact his next scheduled start, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Sproat's hamstring began to give him trouble during the fourth inning of Wednesday's contest, forcing him out of the game after he'd given up four earned runs in 3.2 innings. He won't have to worry about missing any additional starts, however, which puts him on track to take the mound next week on the road against the Reds.