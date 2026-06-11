Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Submits second quality start

Sproat allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Sproat was able to navigate Las Vegas Ballpark with little trouble, with the lone run on his line being an Alika Williams solo shot in the sixth inning. This was just the second quality start of the year for Sproat, who had given up at least three runs in each of his last five starts. For the season, he's at a 5.70 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB across 13 appearances (11 starts). Sproat is likely to get another start while the Brewers wait for Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Logan Henderson (back) to get healthy. That outing is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Guardians.