Brewers' Brice Turang: Back in starting nine

Turang (foot) is starting at second base and batting third Sunday against the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to foot soreness after fouling a pitch off himself Friday, but he's been cleared to play Sunday after doing some running on the field pregame. Turang went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout to open the second half Friday, but he's been productive at the plate in July with seven doubles, two homers, two steals, 12 RBI and seven runs through 12 games.