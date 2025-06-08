Durbin went 2-for-4 with a walk-off solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus San Diego.

The Padres rallied from a two-run deficit to tie the score in the top of the ninth inning, but that just set up Durbin's heroics. The rookie infielder led off the bottom of the frame and deposited Dan Morgan's first pitch over the outfield wall to send the Brewers home with a victory. It was just the second career homer for Durbin, who has struggled to gain his footing in the majors with a .218/.298/.331 slash line through 44 games.