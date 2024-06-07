The Brewers are expected to select Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to start against the Blue Jays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Desperate for starters with Joe Ross (back), Robert Gasser (elbow), Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) all on the injured list, the Brewers will call upon the 22-year-old Rodriguez to fill the opening in their rotation created by Aaron Ashby's demotion to Triple-A. Rodriguez has spent all season with Nashville and got off to a rough start, though he has turned in a 2.83 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 35 innings since the beginning of May. The right-hander will be making his MLB debut against a Blue Jays offense that currently ranks 20th in the majors with a .680 OPS.