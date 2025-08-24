default-cbs-image
The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Rodriguez was called up by Milwaukee on Wednesday and will return to Triple-A after giving up four runs over three frames out of the bullpen during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Giants in his second MLB appearance of the season. He's now surrendered seven runs across his two long-relief outings for Milwaukee.

