Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Rodriguez was called up by Milwaukee on Wednesday and will return to Triple-A after giving up four runs over three frames out of the bullpen during Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Giants in his second MLB appearance of the season. He's now surrendered seven runs across his two long-relief outings for Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Rejoins big club•
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Diagnosed with forearm strain•
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Undergoing tests on forearm•
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Sent to Nashville•
-
Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez: Will follow Civale on Thursday•