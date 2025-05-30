Rodriguez is undergoing tests for forearm discomfort after leaving his Triple-A Nashville start early Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This is an ominous sign for Rodriguez, who was making his first appearance Thursday after saving the MLB staff by coming back in to pitch after nearly a two-hour rain delay on May 22.
