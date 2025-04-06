Patrick is slated to start Sunday's game against the Reds in Milwaukee.

Patrick secured a spot in Milwaukee's Opening Day bullpen, but with the rotation having been hit hard by injuries early on, he was called upon to make his first MLB start Tuesday. The 26-year-old right-hander acquitted himself well in a matchup versus the Royals, taking a no-decision while striking out five and allowing six baserunners over 4.2 scoreless frames. He'll make another turn through the rotation Sunday, and he should be able to provide the Brewers with a little more length after building up to 86 pitches in his first start.