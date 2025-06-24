Patrick did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out nine.

The rookie right-hander had a game of contrasts in this 99-pitch performance. Although Patrick collected a career-best nine punchouts, he also conceded a season-worst nine hits as he coughed up four or more earned runs for the third consecutive start. The 26-year-old will carry a 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB across 84.2 innings into his next start, which is currently slated to be a juicy matchup against the Rockies at home this weekend.