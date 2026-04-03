Brewers' Chad Patrick: Friday's game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Royals, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up right away Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, and Patrick will simply move back to start the afternoon game for Milwaukee, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Patrick allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox in his first start of the regular season.
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