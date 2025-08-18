Patrick will no longer start Monday after Game 2 of the Brewers' doubleheader against the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Patrick was set to appear in his first major-league contest since July 5, but he'll now have to wait another day. The contest will be made up in a split doubleheader Tuesday. Patrick will toe the rubber in Game 1 on Tuesday, while Brandon Woodruff will handle the nightcap, per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com.