Brewers' Chad Patrick: Game 2 postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick will no longer start Monday after Game 2 of the Brewers' doubleheader against the Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Patrick was set to appear in his first major-league contest since July 5, but he'll now have to wait another day. The contest will be made up in a split doubleheader Tuesday. Patrick will toe the rubber in Game 1 on Tuesday, while Brandon Woodruff will handle the nightcap, per Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com.
