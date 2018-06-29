Yelich said prior experiences with his back make it "hard to predict" when he will be back on the field, but he noted that his back wasn't feeling any worse prior to Friday's game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Continue to consider Yelich day-to-day for the time being, though his statement made it seem like he's expecting to miss a couple games following Thursday's incident. The Brewers will have some time before deciding whether a stint on the disabled list is necessary since it can be backdated three days, so this will be an important situation to keep an eye on in the coming days.