Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Tuesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Yelich started the previous seven games and posted four multi-hit performances during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Tuesday as Boston sends out ace lefty Garrett Crochet. Luis Matos is instead batting sixth as the designated hitter for Milwaukee.
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