Brewers' Corey Knebel: Will be activated Wednesday

The Brewers will activate Knebel (hamstring) off the 10-day disabled list for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Knebel had three rehab appearances at Double-A Biloxi over the past week, not allowing a run over 2.2 innings and topping out at 19 pitches in his final outing. The 25-year-old hit the DL April 6 and was originally expected to miss at least six weeks, so the current course is pretty much best-case scenario for his recovery. Knebel is likely to slide back into the closer's role for the Brewers, and will take the roster spot of starting pitcher Wade Miley, who will land on the DL after straining his right oblique Tuesday.