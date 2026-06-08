Brewers' Craig Yoho: Optioned to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Joel Kuhnel, who was acquired by the Brewers from the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations. Yoho was recalled by Milwaukee on Friday and appeared in two games out of the bullpen, allowing a solo home run and two walks while striking out five batters across three innings. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, three saves and a 24:5 K:BB across 18 innings.