Williams picked up the save Thursday against Miami, pitching a perfect inning while not recording any strikeouts.

Williams needed only 11 pitches to get through the middle of the Marlins' lineup and record his 34th save of the season. The right-hander has now converted each of his last three save attempts and has not allowed any hits, walks or runs in three straight appearances. Thursday's save did, however, mark the first time in his last seven outings that he failed to record at least one strikeout.