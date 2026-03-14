Williams gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 31-year-old right-hander entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up a couple singles to Connor Norby and Graham Pauley (forearm), but got Christopher Morel to ground out to end the threat. Williams is looking to rebound in 2026 with the Mets after one shaky season for the Yankees in which he posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA and lost his hold on the closer job. So far this spring, he's delivered a 2.25 ERA and 5:1 K:BB in four innings.