The Brewers have selected Brown with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A quick-twitch shortstop who has been clocked as a plus runner, Brown has an unconventional setup that reminds some of Craig Counsell, who could eventually be his big-league manager. Despite the unique approach, he is great at getting the barrel on the ball. He hit .330/.460/.544 with seven home runs, 12 steals and a 28:39 K:BB in 265 plate appearances this year at Coastal Carolina. Brown also hit .282 with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer.