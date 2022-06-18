Lauer allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Friday's win over the Reds. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Lauer cruised through four shutout frames before yielding three homers. Albert Almora hit a two-run shot in the fifth before Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham went back-to-back in the sixth. Lauer has given up three homers in two straight outings, raising his season ERA to 3.57 through 12 starts. The 27-year-old is projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.