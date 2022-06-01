Lauer allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman in four innings of an 8-7 loss Tuesday against the Cubs. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

Lauer tossed 27 pitches in the first and 31 more in the fourth, allowing runs in each inning. All in all, he threw only fifty-five of 89 pitches for strikes. After issuing just eight free passes in his first seven starts, the lefty has walked seven batters in his last two starts, spanning nine innings. Despite the recent hiccup, Lauer still has a 2.49 ERA and 61:15 K:BB rate over 50.2 innings to start the season.