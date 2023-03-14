Small was optioned Monday to Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Small was auditioning for a bullpen spot with the Brewers this spring, but he comes up short -- at least to begin the season. The left-hander has shown impressive swing-and-miss stuff, but also has had trouble finding the strike zone, and that includes three walks in five innings over four Cactus League appearances. If Small can ever find the command, he has a chance to be a fantasy contributor, but there's as much risk as there is reward in his profile.