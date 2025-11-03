The Brewers exercised Peralta's $8 million option for 2026 on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers picking up Peralta's option was a given. The big question is whether they will trade their ace this winter, as he's slated to reach free agency next offseason and highly unlikely to ink a long-term deal with Milwaukee. Peralta won a career-high 17 games while posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204:66 K:BB over 176.2 innings covering 33 regular-season starts for the Brewers in 2025.