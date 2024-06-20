Mitchell (finger) has gone 5-for-22 with two home runs and two stolen bases over five games since moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville on June 13.

Mitchell began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 10, playing in two games before moving up to Nashville. Since joining the Brewers' top affiliate, Mitchell has made starts both center field and right field in addition to designated hitter. Mitchell will remain at Nashville for the time being, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, but a return from the 60-day injured list shouldn't be far off. Out all season with a fractured finger, Mitchell is a viable stash in fantasy leagues where he's still available.