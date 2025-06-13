site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-grant-anderson-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Brewers' Grant Anderson: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 13, 2025
at
11:52 am ET
•
1 min read
Join the Conversation
The
Brewers recalled Anderson from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Anderson was sent down earlier this week after allowing five runs over his last three appearances, but he's back to provide right-handed relief depth. The Brewers will likely use him in low-leverage situations.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/31/2025
• by RotoWire Staff
03/10/2025
• by RotoWire Staff
01/03/2025
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2024
• by RotoWire Staff
09/17/2024
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?