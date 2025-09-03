Anderson (ankle) is slated to pitch one inning for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson landed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 25 due to right ankle tendinitis, but the 28-year-old reliever is progressing in his recovery and has been cleared to embark on a rehab assignment. If all goes well, Anderson could be reinstated from the IL when eligible Sept. 9 during the Brewers' road series against the Rangers. He has a 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66:27 K:BB across 62.2 innings this season.