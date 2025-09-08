The Brewers reinstated Anderson (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Right-hander Craig Yoho was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to clear a spot on the active roster and in the bullpen for Anderson, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf while recovering from right ankle tendinitis. The 28-year-old compiled a 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66:27 K:BB in 62.2 innings with Milwaukee prior to landing on the IL and is likely to see most of his usage in middle relief.