Chourio went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Chourio carried a hot bat throughout spring training with a 1.224 OPS and just seven strikeouts in 53 Cactus League plate appearances, but he nearly matched that strikeout total Opening Day. The 21-year-old had a chance to redeem himself during the ninth inning with the bases loaded, but he was instead punched out by former teammate Devin Williams to complete the platinum sombrero. Chourio will attempt to turn the page with Friday's team off day and get back to the .914 OPS he posted during the second half of the 2024 regular season.