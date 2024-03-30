Chourio went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base during Friday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

The Brewers trusted their top prospect to lead off their lineup in his MLB debut, and he was able to check off plenty of career firsts during Friday's victory. Chourio drew a four-pitch walk during his first big-league plate appearance, which was immediately followed by his first stolen base. He later tallied his first career hit on a single during the top of the fifth inning, and a fielder's choice allowed him to secure his first RBI in the seventh. The 20-year-old outfielder still needs to prove he can succeed consistently against MLB pitchers, but Friday's performance was certainly a good start.