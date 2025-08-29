Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Set for Saturday activation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chourio is already with the team in Toronto, but the Brewers will give him a full day to acclimate following a long day of travel. The center fielder has been sidelined since late July with a strained right hamstring. The Brewers gave him an extended minor-league rehab assignment until he looked fully confident running. However, he went 1-for-19 with eight strikeouts over five rehab games.
