Chourio (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chourio has been ramping up his running as he works his way back from a strained right hamstring, and he will test the leg out in a game setting this weekend. Barring a setback, the young outfielder should be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime next week. Chourio has been shelved since late July.