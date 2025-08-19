Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Starting rehab assignment Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chourio has been ramping up his running as he works his way back from a strained right hamstring, and he will test the leg out in a game setting this weekend. Barring a setback, the young outfielder should be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime next week. Chourio has been shelved since late July.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Running at 75 percent intensity•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Expected back in 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Slated to miss more than minimum•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: IL move official•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Bound for IL•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Left out of lineup Wednesday•