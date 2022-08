Cousins (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Cousins was sidelined since the end of April, but he began a rehab assignment in late July and recorded a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 10 innings over 10 minor-league appearances. The 28-year-old will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.