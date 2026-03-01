Williams said that he hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Monday due to left quadriceps soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams noted that he sustained the injury while legging out a triple in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Padres. The 22-year-old downplayed the severity of the issue and expressed confidence that he would be back in action in the coming days. Acquired from the Mets in January, Williams is getting a chance to stake his claim to a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but he's more likely to begin the season as an everyday player at Triple-A Nashville.