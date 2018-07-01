Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Solid effort in no-decision
Chacin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw an inefficient 87 pitches (55 strikes) before making his exit with the score tied at 1-1, and the Brewers bullpen immediately proceeded to melt down. Chacin has given up one run or fewer in four of his last six starts but 12 runs in the other two, so despite a respectable 3.71 ERA he'll remain a risky fantasy play heading into Thursday's home outing against the Braves.
