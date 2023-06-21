Payamps tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up a hold in Tuesday's 7-5 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Payamps worked the eighth inning just once all season prior to June 13, but with Peter Strzelecki going through a rough patch and Matt Bush (shoulder) on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell used Payamps in the setup spot that night and twice since. Payamps has allowed five runners to reach base over the three frames he has worked in front of closer Devin Williams, but he also kept the opponent off the scoreboard all three times. As such, expect Payamps to get the ball next time the Brewers need to protect a tight lead in the eighth.