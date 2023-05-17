Payamps tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and posted a 4:1 K:BB in the outing.

The Brewers were forced to extend their bullpen after starter Wade Miley (lat) left the game in the second inning, and Payamps was summoned in the fifth frame for the first time all season. He kept the opponent off the scoreboard, and when the Brewers took the lead in the top of the sixth, Payamps was put in position to pick up his second win of the season. He has been about as effective as can be of late, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB ratio in 12.0 innings over his last 10 appearances.