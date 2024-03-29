Ortiz is starting at second base and batting seventh in Friday's opener versus the Mets.
Ortiz is in line to see plenty of action at third base, but he'll be at the keystone for this one as the Brewers get another right-handed bat in Andruw Monasterio in there against southpaw Jose Quintana. The 25-year-old Ortiz was picked up from the Orioles over the offseason in the trade that sent Corbin Burnes to Baltimore.
More News
-
Brewers' Joey Ortiz: More starts with Mitchell out?•
-
Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Included on Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Good shot to make big club•
-
Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Getting work at several spots•
-
Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Acquired by Brewers•
-
Orioles' Joey Ortiz: Returns to action at Triple-A•