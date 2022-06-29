Davis was removed in the bottom of the third inning after suffering an apparent injury to his head or face in the previous inning, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He struck out in his lone plate appearance prior to departing.

Davis made one of the catches of the season to kick off the bottom of the second, flagging down a screaming line drive off the bat of Randy Arozarena at the warning track. He appeared to run face-first into the outfield fence, but he stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning. However, after Davis was evaluated in the dugout in the next half inning, the Brewers opted to hold him out for the remainder of the contest. Jace Peterson entered the contest in place of Davis.