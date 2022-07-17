Davis went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

Davis walked and stole second with one out in the eighth inning, After Christian Yelich struck out, Davis tried his luck for another steal attempt, only to get caught at third to end the Brewers' rally. That may have been costly, as the Giants scored the go-ahead run in their half of the frame. Davis had notched six consecutive steals before he was caught Saturday. The outfielder has added a .232/.348/.250 slash line with three RBI, eight runs scored and a double through 67 plate appearances, though two of his three multi-hit efforts this year have come in his last six games as he starts to see steadier playing time. Saturday was his sixth straight start in center field, though that position may close up again once Tyrone Taylor (concussion) returns from his rehab assignment after the All-Star break.