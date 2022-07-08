Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
