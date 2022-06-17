site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Josh Hader: Away until Monday
Hader (paternity list) will rejoin the Brewers for their homestand that begins Monday against the Cardinals, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He will spend the rest of the weekend with his family following the birth of his son and should be available Monday. Devin Williams is the presumed closer in Hader's absence.
