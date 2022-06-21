Hader allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Hader hadn't pitched since last Sunday after welcoming a son to his family last week. The 28-year-old was as dominant as ever in picking up his 20th save in 21 tries, facing the minimum three batters after Brendan Donovan was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. it appears Hader won't let the one blemish on his game log (June 7 versus the Phillies) spiral into a slump. The Brewers' closer has a 0.87 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings this year.