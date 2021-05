Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Reds.

The fireballer continues his exceptional start to the season. Hader has yet to blow a save and has fanned multiple batters in three straight appearances and seven of his last nine, and he sports a 1.08 ERA and 30:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings.