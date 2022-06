Hader struck out the side in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

Facing the bottom three spots in the order, Hader made quick work of Taylor Walls and two pinch-hitters, retiring all three on swinging strikeouts. The flame thrower is now 23-for-24 in save chances this season. Through 25 outings he has fanned 41 of the 86 batters he's faced, a remarkable 47.7 percent strikeout rate.