Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Hits high note again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up two hits, struck out eight batters and walked two.
Harrison shined while tossing three frames in an exhibition matchup against the British national team last week, and he did the same Sunday in his first official appearance of the spring. Over the two outings Harrison allowed just one earned run and posted a 10:3 K:BB, so he is making a strong case to break camp with a spot in the big-league rotation.
