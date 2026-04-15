Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Expected to have start pushed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers are expected to push Harrison's (knee/wrist) start back a few days.
Harrison injured both his knee and left wrist during his last outing against the Nationals on Saturday. He's not expected to go on the injured list after additional imaging came back negative, but the Brewers look like they will give the 24-year-old southpaw additional time to recover. Harrison was in line to start Friday against the Marlins, and Robert Gasser could be called up from Triple-A for a spot start. Harrison could be back in the Brewers' rotation for next week on the road against the Tigers.
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