Harrison (knee/wrist) underwent an MRI, which came back clean Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison was dealing with some knee discomfort after tossing 4.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while punching out four batters in his outing Saturday against Washington. The southpaw took a throw off his knee from teammate Gary Sanchez while trying to cover first base in the first inning, ultimately causing him to take a fall. The team had him undergo additional imaging, and he appears to have avoided any significant damage, though Harrison is still dealing with some soreness in his wrist from the wipeout. The 24-year-old's status will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of his next tentative start Thursday against Toronto.