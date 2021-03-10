Cain (quadriceps) has resumed running and fielding but hasn't yet resumed hitting, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain continues to deal with a quad issue that was initially described as "very minor," and the 34-year-old is making slow progress in his recovery. A timetable for his return to hitting isn't yet known, but it's safe to wonder whether he'll be able to ramp up in time for Opening Day since he's entering his age-35 season and opted out after only appearing in five games during the 2020 campaign.