Cain (hamstring) ran on the the field Monday and plans to swing in the cage Tuesday as he continues to target a return prior to next month's All-Star break, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain landed on the 10-day injured list June 1 with a strained right hamstring. The veteran outfielder has progressed to being able to take part in baseball activities, and if all continues to go well, he'll look to go on a rehab assignment within the next two weeks. The All-Star break begins July 12, so Cain will be looking to be activated sometime prior to that date.