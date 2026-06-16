Brewers' Luis Rengifo: Expected to be DFA'd

The Brewers will designate Rengifo for assignment prior to Tuesday's contest against the Guardians, Pat Ragazzo of Athlon Sports reports.

The Brewers need to free up a roster spot for Cooper Pratt, who will be called up for his major-league debut. Rengifo is slashing only .205/.280/.254 with zero home runs this season, and he's started just one of the last four games. With Pratt on the way and David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz also on the roster, Rengifo's playing time was likely to drop further. Rengifo is a safe bet to clear waivers and become a free agent, and if that happens the Brewers will be responsible of what remains of his $3.5 million salary.