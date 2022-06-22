Walden agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Walden makes his return to affiliated ball after most recently pitching in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The 33-year-old right-hander previously made 93 appearances in the big leagues -- all with Boston -- from 2018 through 2020, accruing a 4.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 12.3 K-BB% across 106 innings. He'll report to Triple-A Nashville with his new organization.